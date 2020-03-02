Athletics' Jonah Heim: Sits with injured shin Sunday
Heim has a shin contusion from being hit by a pitch during Saturday's game against the Indians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Heim was hit in the right leg during his second at-bat Saturday before being replaced in the field to begin the fifth inning by Collin Theroux. It's an encouraging sign that the 24-year-old stayed in the game to run the bases, but he was out of the lineup Sunday and it's unknown how long it will take before he can return to action.
