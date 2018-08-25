Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Another multi-hit effort in win
Lucroy went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Twins on Friday.
The veteran backstop now has a pair of three-hit efforts over his last four starts, and he's been exponentially better at the plate in August. Factoring in Friday's production, Lucroy is hitting .264 during the current month, an 87-point improvement over the .177 figure he generated in a forgettable July. While he's only left the yard twice all season, his 20 other extra-base hits (19 doubles, one triple) and .305/.378/.415 line over 98 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season have led to a respectable 41 RBI.
