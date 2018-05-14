Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Another multi-hit effort Sunday
Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.
Lucroy rapped out a pair of singles to churn out his third multi-hit tally over the last seven games, bringing his May average to a blistering .367 in the process. The veteran backstop has generated a solid .295/.362/.390 line across 117 plate appearances overall, but he's surprisingly yet to go deep. That's led to a career-low .095 ISO, a particularly confounding figure when considering that Lucroy also sports a career-best 41.8 percent hard contact rate.
