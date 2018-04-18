Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Collects three hits, three RBI against White Sox

Lucroy went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run in Oakland's 10-2 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Lucroy is still without a home run on the season but he was able to bump his average up to .280 and on-base percentage to a solid .357 with this three-hit effort. He seems to be getting plenty of at-bats behind the plate for Oakland in the early going, but he'll have to start putting up more counting stats and, ideally, hitting for a bit more power before he can reclaim the status he once possessed as one of the game's elite-hitting catching options.