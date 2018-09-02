Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Sunday
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy started the last three games but will return to the bench after going hitless in nine at-bats. Josh Phegley will start behind the plate and bat ninth Sunday.
