Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday

Lucroy is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Texas, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lucroy will take a seat on the bench following a pair of starts behind the plate as Bruce Maxwell gets the nod for the series finale. Over 19 games this season, Lucroy is slashing .254/.333/.313 with four doubles and five RBI.

