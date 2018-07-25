Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday
Lucroy is out of the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy will get a standard day off following three straight starts. In his absence, Josh Phegley will catch Edwin Jackson and bat ninth in the lineup.
