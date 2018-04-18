Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday

Lucroy is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lucroy will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes as Bruce Maxwell draws the start for the series finale. During Tuesday's contest, Lucroy managed his second three-hit game in the past week, and drove in three runs, which brings his 2018 RBI total to four.

