Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday
Lucroy is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes as Bruce Maxwell draws the start for the series finale. During Tuesday's contest, Lucroy managed his second three-hit game in the past week, and drove in three runs, which brings his 2018 RBI total to four.
