Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Delivers game-winner in 10th
Lucroy laced a game-winning RBI single in his only at-bat during an extra-inning victory over the Giants on Saturday.
Lucroy had been held out of the starting lineup in place of Josh Phegley on Saturday, as he'd been mired in a 2-for-28 slump. However, the veteran backstop dropped a single into right center off reliever Will Smith, plating Matt Chapman with the winning run. The 32-year-old can only hope the clutch hit serves as a launchpad for a successful stretch at the plate, considering he's seen his season average take a 27-point tumble to .241 since June 26.
