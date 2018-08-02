Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Drives in four in win
Lucroy went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.
The catcher has been a one-man wrecking crew as Oakland completed a season sweep of Toronto, going 5-for-9 with two doubles and seven RBI in the just-completed three-game series. Lucroy's .247/.306/.334 slash line on the season remains disappointing, but he could be saving the best for last in his first campaign with the A's.
