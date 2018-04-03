Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: First extra-base hit in new uniform

Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a double in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Lucroy touched up one of his former squads for his first multi-hit outing in an Athletics uniform, a tally that also included his first extra-base knock. The 31-year-old backstop has hit safely in three of his first four games, a cautiously optimistic indicator that he'll be able to supplement his valuable experience behind the dish with some of the solid offensive production he's generated throughout his eight-plus major-league campaigns.