Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: First extra-base hit in new uniform
Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a double in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Lucroy touched up one of his former squads for his first multi-hit outing in an Athletics uniform, a tally that also included his first extra-base knock. The 31-year-old backstop has hit safely in three of his first four games, a cautiously optimistic indicator that he'll be able to supplement his valuable experience behind the dish with some of the solid offensive production he's generated throughout his eight-plus major-league campaigns.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Saturday lineup•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Makes early positive impression•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Poised for Saturday debut•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: One-year deal with A's•
-
Jonathan Lucroy: Drawing interest from Nationals•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...