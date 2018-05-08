Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets breather Tuesday
Lucroy is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Despite reaching base three times in Monday's game, Lucroy will get the night off for maintenance purposes with the A's scheduled for an afternoon game Wednesday. Bruce Maxwell will start behind the plate and hit ninth in his stead.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On base three times Monday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Three hits out of bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Reaches base three times•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Off day Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...