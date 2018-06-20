Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets breather Wednesday
Lucroy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy will get the afternoon off after catching all 10 innings and going 1-for-3 with a walk during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Padres. The backstop is hitting .254/.313/.340 across 57 games this season. Josh Phegley will start behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.
