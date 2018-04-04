Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets breather Wednesday
Lucroy is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy will head to the bench for what appears to be a maintenance day after setting up behind the dish for each of the previous three contests. In his place, Bruce Maxwell will start at catcher and hit eighth. Lucroy has reached safely in four of his five appearances this season.
