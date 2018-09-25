Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a solo home and two runs scored Monday against the Mariners.

Lucroy took James Paxton deep in the third inning to record his fourth home run of the season. It was his first home run since August 26, punctuating how little produces at the plate this late in his career. Through 441 plate appearances, he's hitting just .243/.293/.330.

