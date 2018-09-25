Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Goes deep Monday against Mariners
Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a solo home and two runs scored Monday against the Mariners.
Lucroy took James Paxton deep in the third inning to record his fourth home run of the season. It was his first home run since August 26, punctuating how little produces at the plate this late in his career. Through 441 plate appearances, he's hitting just .243/.293/.330.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Multi-hit night in win•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Heads to bench•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Held out Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Pair of hits out of bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Retreats to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...