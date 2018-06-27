Lucroy went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in a win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

His fourth-inning two-run double plated Stephen Piscotty and Mark Canha, cutting the Athletics' deficit to 6-3 at the time. The veteran backstop has frequently made his hits count in June, as he now has 11 RBI for the month and has reached safely in eight consecutive games.

