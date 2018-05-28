Lucroy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Oakland's 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

After going his first 139 at-bats without one, Lucroy finally broke through with his first long ball of the season with a third-inning blast off Zack Greinke to account for one of his team's two runs on the day. His .261 average and .323 on-base percentage are both respectable numbers, especially for a catcher. However, his slugging percentage sits at a lowly .359, and the lack of power has put a cap on Lucroy's fantasy impact to this point in the season.