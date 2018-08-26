Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Homers, drives in four Saturday
Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Twins.
Lucroy paced the way for the A's, opening the scoring with an RBI-single in the second inning before connecting on a three-run homer in the fourth. It was just his first homer this month -- and third on the season -- but the backstop now has three multi-hit efforts in his last five contests and is hitting a solid .281/.305/.386 with nine RBI across 17 games this month.
