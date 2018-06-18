Lucroy went 1-for-5 with a game-winning RBI single in an extra-innings victory over the Angels on Sunday.

Lucroy had endured a rough afternoon that included a pair of strikeouts by the time he stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the 11th. The veteran backstop was able to come through, lacing a 1-0 single to center to plate Jed Lowrie with the winning run. It's been a month of timely hitting for Lucroy thus far, as his seven June RBI already exceed his total for all of May.