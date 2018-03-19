Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Makes early positive impression

Lucroy, who inked a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Athletics on March 9, made a strong first impression on starter Sean Manaea in his catching debut Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "He's very well prepared," Manaea said, "and he definitely takes charge and controls the entire diamond. Having a guy like that, especially with the time and knowledge that he has, is huge. It's exciting that he's here and taking control of the pitching staff. It was a lot of fun today."

Lucroy got high marks across the board for his debut effort, as Mark Kotsay, the Athletics' quality control coach and acting manager for the split-squad game against the Mariners, also commented that the veteran backstop appeared to make some in-game adjustments in concert with Manaea. The 31-year-old figures to shore up the catcher position on both defense and offense, as in addition to his solid game management behind the dish, he also boasts a career .281/.343/.433 line and has smacked double-digit home runs in five of his eight major-league campaigns.