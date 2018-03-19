Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Makes early positive impression
Lucroy, who inked a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Athletics on March 9, made a strong first impression on starter Sean Manaea in his catching debut Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "He's very well prepared," Manaea said, "and he definitely takes charge and controls the entire diamond. Having a guy like that, especially with the time and knowledge that he has, is huge. It's exciting that he's here and taking control of the pitching staff. It was a lot of fun today."
Lucroy got high marks across the board for his debut effort, as Mark Kotsay, the Athletics' quality control coach and acting manager for the split-squad game against the Mariners, also commented that the veteran backstop appeared to make some in-game adjustments in concert with Manaea. The 31-year-old figures to shore up the catcher position on both defense and offense, as in addition to his solid game management behind the dish, he also boasts a career .281/.343/.433 line and has smacked double-digit home runs in five of his eight major-league campaigns.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Poised for Saturday debut•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: One-year deal with A's•
-
Jonathan Lucroy: Drawing interest from Nationals•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...