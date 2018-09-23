Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a double in a win over the Twins on Saturday.

The multi-hit effort snapped a mini-slump for Lucroy, who'd gone 1-for-12 over the last six games in which he'd registered an at-bat. The veteran backstop's scant three homers has led to a career-low .322 slugging percentage this season, but his penchant for timely hitting has netted a solid 50 RBI out of his spot in the latter half of the order.