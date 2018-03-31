Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Saturday lineup
Lucroy is out of the lineup against the Angels on Saturday.
Lucroy will receive a day off after starting back-to-back games behind the plate while going 2-for-8 with one RBI. In his place, Bruce Maxwell is set to catch Daniel Mengden and bat ninth in the order.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Makes early positive impression•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Poised for Saturday debut•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: One-year deal with A's•
-
Jonathan Lucroy: Drawing interest from Nationals•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...