Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Not starting Saturday

Lucroy is not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bruce Maxwell will start behind the plate in place of Lucroy. The day off will be Lucroy's third in the Athletics' opening ten games, a fairly typical amount of playing time for a starting catcher. He's had a decent start to the season, hitting .269/.321/.346 through 28 plate appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories