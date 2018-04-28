Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Off day Saturday

Lucroy is not in the lineup against the Astros on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lucroy will head to the bench Saturday as the Astros send Lance McCullers to the mound. Bruce Maxwell will start behind the plate and bat ninth for the Athletics, as Lucroy carries a.239/.316/.296 line in 71 plate appearances this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories