Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On base three times Monday
Lucroy went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Lucroy once again served as a bright spot near the bottom of the order, and he closed out the scoring on the night with his run-scoring two-bagger. The veteran backstop has been lauded thus far for his work behind the dish with the Athletics staff, but he's become a solid offensive contributor as well. Factoring in Monday's production, Lucroy is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with five doubles, Monday's RBI, two walks and two runs over his first six games of May.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Three hits out of bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Reaches base three times•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Off day Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like you're roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...