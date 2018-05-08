Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On base three times Monday

Lucroy went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Lucroy once again served as a bright spot near the bottom of the order, and he closed out the scoring on the night with his run-scoring two-bagger. The veteran backstop has been lauded thus far for his work behind the dish with the Athletics staff, but he's become a solid offensive contributor as well. Factoring in Monday's production, Lucroy is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with five doubles, Monday's RBI, two walks and two runs over his first six games of May.