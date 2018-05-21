Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On base three times Sunday
Lucroy went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single, a walk and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The veteran catcher's successful May continued Sunday with his fourth multi-hit effort of the month. Lucroy is hitting an impressive .302 overall since the calendar flipped, pushing his season average up 25 points to .281 in the process. The only surprisingly missing element from Lucroy's production thus far is the long ball, a particularly unusual development considering he's squaring up on the ball to the tune of a career-best 37.8 percent hard contact rate.
