Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On bench Wednesday
Lucroy is not in the starting lineup against Houston on Wednesday.
Lucroy will grab a spot on the bench for a standard day off after starting the first two games of this series. In his absence, Josh Phegley will catch Trevor Cahill and bat ninth in the order.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Homers, drives in four Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Another multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On bench after three-hit night•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Three-hit night from bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....