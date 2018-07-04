Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On bench Wednesday
Lucroy is not in the lineup against San Diego on Wednesday.
Lucroy will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-3 during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Josh Phegley will catch Sean Manaea and bat ninth.
