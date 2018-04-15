Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On the bench for series finale
Lucroy is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Lucroy has been behind the plate for each of the last five games, including the first two contests of the series. The veteran backstop will give way to Bruce Maxwell on Sunday, but should be available off the bench if needed.
