Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: One-year deal with A's

Lucroy has agreed to a one-year deal with the A's, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The market did not develop the way Lucroy had hoped, so he was forced to settle for a one-year deal. This is about as good of a landing spot as prospective fantasy owners could have hoped for, as Lucroy will likely have a chance to earn a decent share of the starts behind the dish in Oakland. Bruce Maxwell was set to occupy the strong side of a platoon, and while Maxwell will still likely start against some righties, Lucroy should start against southpaws while also getting some starts against same-handed pitching. The signing gives Lucroy a chance to rehab his value, particularly with regard to pitch-framing metrics, while giving the A's an affordable catcher with the potential to be a top-10 option at the position. He is entering his age 31/32 season and is coming off a year where he hit .265/.345/.371 with six home runs in 481 plate appearances. It is unclear what the terms of the deal are at this point.