Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of lineup Saturday
Lucroy is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.
Lucroy will receive a standard day off following two straight starts as Bruce Maxwell will catch and bat ninth in Saturday's affair. Over 29 games, Lucroy is hitting .290/.360/.390 with 10 doubles and eight RBI.
