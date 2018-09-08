Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

The veteran backstop had opened September mired in a 1-for-11 slump over his first four games, so Friday's effort represented a welcome one-night resurgence. Lucroy hasn't offered much pop in the second half (nine extra-base hits over 36 games), but his strong track record with men in scoring position on the season (.281 average, 43 RBI) makes him a much more productive bottom-of-the-order option than many others filling that role.