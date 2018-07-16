Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Pair of RBI in win
Lucroy went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a single in a win over the Giants on Sunday.
Lucroy musted his first multi-RBI effort since June 26 in the win. It represents a relatively rare taste of offensive success in a lackluster July thus far for the veteran -- the 32-year-old heads into the All-Star break hitting just .125 (4-for-32) for the month. While all of his offensive numbers have taken a tumble this season, Lucroy has been lauded for his work behind the dish with the team's pitching staff, which projects to continue affording him regular playing time during the second half.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Situated on bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...