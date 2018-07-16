Lucroy went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a single in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Lucroy musted his first multi-RBI effort since June 26 in the win. It represents a relatively rare taste of offensive success in a lackluster July thus far for the veteran -- the 32-year-old heads into the All-Star break hitting just .125 (4-for-32) for the month. While all of his offensive numbers have taken a tumble this season, Lucroy has been lauded for his work behind the dish with the team's pitching staff, which projects to continue affording him regular playing time during the second half.