Lucroy went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a walk Monday in the win over Toronto.

Lucroy drove in a run during the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly, and he blew the game open in the eighth on a two-run double. The 32-year-old backstop is slashing .243/.301/.329 with two homers and 36 RBI over 82 tilts this season, though he's struggled to a .186 average through 18 games in July.