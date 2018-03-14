Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Poised for possible Saturday debut
Lucroy is tentatively scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday in one of the Athletics' intrasquad games, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The veteran backstop actually got in some game action Tuesday, but it was on the minor-league side, as he caught Emilio Pagan's two-inning appearance. Lucroy is slated to be the A's' starting catcher in 2018 after slashing .265/.345/.371 over 481 plate appearances with the Rangers and Rockies last season, with Bruce Maxwell set to serve as his backup.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: One-year deal with A's•
-
Jonathan Lucroy: Drawing interest from Nationals•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...