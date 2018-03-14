Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Poised for possible Saturday debut

Lucroy is tentatively scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Saturday in one of the Athletics' intrasquad games, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The veteran backstop actually got in some game action Tuesday, but it was on the minor-league side, as he caught Emilio Pagan's two-inning appearance. Lucroy is slated to be the A's' starting catcher in 2018 after slashing .265/.345/.371 over 481 plate appearances with the Rangers and Rockies last season, with Bruce Maxwell set to serve as his backup.