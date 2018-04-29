Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Reaches base three times
Lucroy went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.
Lucroy's most notable hit came in the third inning when he drove a Gerrit Cole offering down the line the opposite way for an RBI double. That was Lucroy's fifth extra-base hit of the season, and while his .267 average is respectable, he is slugging just .333. He has hit in the bottom third of the Athletics lineup for nearly the entire season, rendering his batting average mostly empty production.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Off day Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Collects three hits, three RBI against White Sox•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On the bench for series finale•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...