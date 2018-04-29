Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Reaches base three times

Lucroy went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.

Lucroy's most notable hit came in the third inning when he drove a Gerrit Cole offering down the line the opposite way for an RBI double. That was Lucroy's fifth extra-base hit of the season, and while his .267 average is respectable, he is slugging just .333. He has hit in the bottom third of the Athletics lineup for nearly the entire season, rendering his batting average mostly empty production.