Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Receives breather
Lucroy is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lucroy will get a standard day off following five straight starts behind the plate as Josh Phegley sets up to catch Brett Anderson during the second of a four-game set in Toronto. Look for Lucroy to be back behind the plate Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Another multi-hit effort Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On base three times Monday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Three hits out of bottom of order•
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...