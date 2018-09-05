Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Retreats to bench
Lucroy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Lucroy will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after going 1-for-7 with a double during the first two games of the series. Josh Phegley will set up behind the dish in place of Lucroy.
