Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Saturday

Lucroy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Lucroy has started behind the plate in five consecutive games, so it's likely just an off day for the veteran. Bruce Maxwell steps in at catcher with right-hander Kevin Gausman taking the hill for Baltimore.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories