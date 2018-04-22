Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Sunday

Lucroy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lucroy caught all nine innings of Sean Manaea's no-hit, 10-strikeout masterpiece Saturday, so he'll be gifted a well-deserved off day for the series finale. Bruce Maxwell checks in behind the plate Sunday, catching for Daniel Mengden.

