Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Situated on bench Wednesday
Lucroy is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Astros, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Lucroy committed a costly error during Tuesday's tilt, as he made an errant throw that allowed the winning run to score in the bottom of the 11th inning. He'll get the day off to regroup with Josh Phegley slated to bat ninth and take over the catching duties.
