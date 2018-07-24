Lucroy went 2-for-5 with a double, a grand slam home run and two runs overall in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

Lucroy set the tone for the blowout victory with a second-inning, 408-foot blast that brought home a trio of his teammates. The veteran backstop has shown a knack for timely hitting of late, as he's knocked in seven of his nine RBI for the month over the last five games. The homer ended a significant power drought for Lucroy, who'd last left the yard May 27 for his only other round tripper of the season.