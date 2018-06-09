Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat Saturday
Lucroy is out of Saturday's lineup against the Royals, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Lucroy has gone 5-for-18 with four RBI and a walk over his last five starts. In his stead, Josh Phegley will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
