Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Three-hit day in blowout

Lucroy went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs in a 16-6 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

It was the first three-hit day of Lucroy's young Athletics tenure, and his second multi-hit effort of the season overall. The 31-year-old backstop has been steady at the plate thus far this season despite still being in search of his first home run, as he's hit safely in seven of 10 games and compiled a trio of two-baggers.