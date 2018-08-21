Lucroy went 3-for-4 with a double in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

It was a red-hot night for the last four hitters in the Athletics lineup Monday, with Lucroy contributing his first three-hit effort since Aug. 1. The veteran backstop has generated next to nothing in terms of power (two home runs), but he's still managed to generate a respectable 40 RBI on 79 hits overall. Lucroy has also been lauded for his work with a pitching staff that's been almost completely revamped over the course of the season due to injury, assuring his everyday role.