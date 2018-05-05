Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Three hits out of bottom of order
Lucroy went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.
The veteran backstop was highly productive out of the bottom of the order, posting his fourth and fifth doubles over the last five games in the process. Lucroy has been wielding a red-hot bat over that span, going 8-for-17 while raising his batting average 45 points to .284.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Reaches base three times•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Off day Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Collects three hits, three RBI against White Sox•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...