Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Three hits out of bottom of order

Lucroy went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

The veteran backstop was highly productive out of the bottom of the order, posting his fourth and fifth doubles over the last five games in the process. Lucroy has been wielding a red-hot bat over that span, going 8-for-17 while raising his batting average 45 points to .284.

