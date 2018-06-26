Lucroy, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Tigers on Monday, is hitting .305 over 66 plate appearances in June.

The surge has raised the veteran catcher's season average 15 points to .268, putting it much more in line with his .281 career figure. What hasn't changed is Lucroy's power drought, as he still has just one home run on the season. Making it all the more confounding is the fact that Lucroy is actually making hard contact at a career-best 39.5 percent rate, but that number at least lends credence to the notion he could eventually see a boost in his homer totals as the rest of the season unfolds.