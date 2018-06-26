Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Turning season around in June
Lucroy, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Tigers on Monday, is hitting .305 over 66 plate appearances in June.
The surge has raised the veteran catcher's season average 15 points to .268, putting it much more in line with his .281 career figure. What hasn't changed is Lucroy's power drought, as he still has just one home run on the season. Making it all the more confounding is the fact that Lucroy is actually making hard contact at a career-best 39.5 percent rate, but that number at least lends credence to the notion he could eventually see a boost in his homer totals as the rest of the season unfolds.
More News
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Laces game-winning single in extras•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: On bench Friday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...