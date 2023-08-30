Diaz went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Diaz had collected three hits over his last 12 games combined before breaking out of the slump Tuesday. All of his hits in this contest were singles. The 23-year-old infielder is now at a .235/.294/.395 slash line with nine home runs, 22 RBI, 16 runs scored and five doubles through 67 contests. After taking a three-game stint on the bench during last weekend's series versus the White Sox, it appears he's back in his regular role as the Athletics' primary third baseman. Jonah Bride could also fill in at the hot corner if Diaz slumps again.