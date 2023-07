Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Diaz had started each of the last five games and went 6-for-19 with a home run over that span, but he benefited from the Athletics facing off against four left-handed starters during that stretch. The 22-year-old will be on the bench Sunday versus right-hander Tayler Scott and looks as though he could be stuck in a short-side platoon role for the time being.