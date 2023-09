Diaz went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Diaz produced his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 1, the last game before he fell into a 3-for-20, seven-game funk. The rookie snapped out of it to an extent Sunday with a performance that included his fourth extra-base hit and RBI of September. Diaz did whiff two more times, however, pushing his strikeout rate to 36.7 percent since the start of the month.